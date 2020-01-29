Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Decreased by Northcoast Research

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hill-Rom in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Hill-Rom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

HRC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Shares of HRC opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $93.88 and a one year high of $117.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,988,000 after buying an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $695,650,000 after buying an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 11,744.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

