Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the chip maker will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, FIX lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.