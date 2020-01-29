Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Avnet Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research cut shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $39.71 on Monday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

