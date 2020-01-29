Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Nomura boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $128.04 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after acquiring an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 45.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

