Radian Group (RDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Radian Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of RDN stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Radian Group has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.