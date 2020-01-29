RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.76

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 10892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sidoti lifted their price target on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the second quarter worth $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

