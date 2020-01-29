Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of METC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

