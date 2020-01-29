Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

FCX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.77.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 2.51. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,099 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 195,353 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,130,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.1% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,834,784 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 513,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

