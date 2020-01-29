Raytheon (RTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

