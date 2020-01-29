Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

1/23/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

1/15/2020 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

12/11/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – Pieris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 86,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

