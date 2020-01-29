Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

RLMD opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics stock. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Relmada Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

