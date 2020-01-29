Renew (LON:RNWH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Renew from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 486.67 ($6.40).

LON RNWH opened at GBX 518 ($6.81) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 520.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 422.31. Renew has a twelve month low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The company has a market capitalization of $385.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Renew will post 3915.0002255 EPS for the current year.

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

