Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BWB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $381.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.