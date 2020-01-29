Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beyond Meat’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $120.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 580.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 450.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Lengerich Bernhard Van sold 133,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $10,645,102.65. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 70,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $5,596,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 325,193 shares of company stock worth $26,340,893 over the last three months.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.