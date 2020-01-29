Research Analysts Set Expectations for General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for General Mills in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,803,000 after acquiring an additional 278,698 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 289,275 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

