Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,300 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RECN stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Resources Connection has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $509.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Resources Connection by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

