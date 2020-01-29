Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 175 ($2.30). HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Restaurant Group to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered Restaurant Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

RTN opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.51. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The stock has a market cap of $645.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

