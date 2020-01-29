Reviewing Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Griffin Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Griffin Industrial Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million 0.64 $3.70 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 6.23 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Griffin Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate 9.18% 2.28% 1.03% Griffin Industrial Realty 13.99% 6.33% 2.27%

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

