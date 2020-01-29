Reviewing HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

HENKEL AG & CO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. HENKEL AG & CO/S pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hino Motors pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HENKEL AG & CO/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HENKEL AG & CO/S and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HENKEL AG & CO/S 10.97% 13.64% 7.74% Hino Motors 2.51% 8.68% 3.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HENKEL AG & CO/S and Hino Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HENKEL AG & CO/S $23.50 billion 1.76 $2.73 billion $1.77 13.31 Hino Motors $17.88 billion 0.34 $494.18 million $8.85 11.94

HENKEL AG & CO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENKEL AG & CO/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HENKEL AG & CO/S and Hino Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HENKEL AG & CO/S 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hino Motors 1 1 0 1 2.33

Volatility and Risk

HENKEL AG & CO/S has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

HENKEL AG & CO/S beats Hino Motors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Teroson brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

