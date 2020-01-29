Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

NYSE:RHI opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.05. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.