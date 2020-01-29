Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RR. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,143 ($15.04) to GBX 1,181 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) price objective (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 918.56 ($12.08).

LON:RR opened at GBX 651.20 ($8.57) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 681.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.28. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). In the last three months, insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock valued at $390,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

