Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,798,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 268,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

