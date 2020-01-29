Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,477,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $111.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.07. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.