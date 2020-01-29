Sabre Insurance Group’s (SBRE) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.64) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 309.50 ($4.07) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 305.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 289.04. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a market capitalization of $762.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

