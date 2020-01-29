Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.58, with a volume of 3334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.26.

Specifically, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 2,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,852. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Safehold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 53,799 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Safehold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

