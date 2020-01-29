salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director Sells $22,015.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $22,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $21,415.24.

On Friday, December 27th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $19,618.34.

On Friday, December 20th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $19,593.35.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

