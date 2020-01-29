salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total value of $795,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $182.85 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

