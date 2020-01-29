Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $59.56.

