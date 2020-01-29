Scott D. Grimes Sells 1,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,016,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $66,610.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Cardlytics by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Cardlytics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $3,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

