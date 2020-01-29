Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of SGEN opened at $112.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $122.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.90.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $3,063,871.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $228,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,916 shares of company stock worth $21,351,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 333.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3,607.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

