Short Interest in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Expands By 19.9%

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 285,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $827.82 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

