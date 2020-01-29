Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) Expands By 9.4%

CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CBAT opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.23.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative net margin of 39.75% and a negative return on equity of 204.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology Inc (NASDAQ:CBAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 530,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of CBAK Energy Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in the People's Republic of China, Europe, South Korea, and Israel. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.