Short Interest in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Rises By 10.4%

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 960,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

In related news, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.62, for a total value of $4,416,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,437 shares of company stock valued at $57,976,269. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACC opened at $457.71 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 29.49, a current ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACC. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.17.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

