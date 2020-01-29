Short Interest in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Grows By 14.0%

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $101,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,199 shares in the company, valued at $90,882.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 29,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.27 million, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

