Short Interest in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Expands By 37.9%

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,700 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the December 31st total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AMTB stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Mercantil Bank has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $870.60 million and a P/E ratio of 16.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 211.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mercantil Bank in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercantil Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

