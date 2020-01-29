Short Interest in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Increases By 13.6%

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NFG stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 31.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 91.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,343,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,049,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,236,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at about $14,487,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 50.5% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 536,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

