Short Interest in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Rises By 13.4%

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

