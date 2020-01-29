Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Position Lessened by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 320,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

