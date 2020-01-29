SkyWest (SKYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

