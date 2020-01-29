Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.53

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.49, with a volume of 2603 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Slate Retail REIT from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Slate Retail REIT alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.96. The company has a market cap of $572.68 million and a PE ratio of 175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.81, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Stevenson sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$32,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$462,254.

Slate Retail REIT Company Profile (TSE:SRT.UN)

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.