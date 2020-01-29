Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen Purchases 4,700 Shares

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) CEO Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,570.00.

Howard Timothy Eriksen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 5,400 shares of Solitron Devices stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,474.00.

Shares of SODI opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22. Solitron Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.93.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Solitron Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Solitron Devices Company Profile

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

