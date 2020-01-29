SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

OTCMKTS SNYFY opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.96. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

