S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is Court Place Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 2.1% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

SPGI stock opened at $297.28 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $185.59 and a 1 year high of $299.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average of $261.11. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

