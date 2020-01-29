Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 130.50 ($1.72).

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 134 ($1.76) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.47. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

