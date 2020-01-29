Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Square Enix stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.84. Square Enix has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $628.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

