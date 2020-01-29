SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 750 ($9.87). HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target (down previously from GBX 680 ($8.95)) on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.95) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 716 ($9.42).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 652 ($8.58) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 602 ($7.92) and a one year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 666.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.