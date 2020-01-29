Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $2,560,044.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,241.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $173.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

