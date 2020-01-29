Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

SBUX opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $65.91 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after purchasing an additional 856,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after purchasing an additional 490,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after purchasing an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

