Stephens Lowers First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $33.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,635.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $310,986. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.