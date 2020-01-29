Stephens Trims Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price to $32.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $30.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $794,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,314,000 after acquiring an additional 843,759 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 367,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,499,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,052,000 after purchasing an additional 348,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

